Bolivia's Regime Launches Lawsuits Against Leftist Leaders

Bolivia’s coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez filed criminal lawsuits against former President Evo Morales, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) lawmaker Betty Yañiquez, and the Bolivian Workers' Center (COB) secretary Juan Carlos Huarachi.

Besides being accused of attacking public health, these leftist leaders are accused of fomenting an "escalation of armed violence prepared and financed by Evo Morales," according to Interior Minister Yerko Núñez.

To justify its government's actions, this official showed images of Yañiquez during a march and photographs of Huarachi at events with Morales.

As part of its media show, the U.S.-backed regime also presented as evidence a tweet through which Evo Morales salutes the protests of Bolivian citizens.

"This demonstrates that he is the one who is the architect of all these criminal acts," the Interior Minister stressed.

Saludamos el gran esfuerzo del pueblo que, pese a todas las dificultades, se manifestó hoy por la vida y la democracia. Es la gran conciencia de los bolivianos que saben que los grandes problemas se resolverán con unidad por nuestra dignidad y soberanía.#VamosASalirAdelante pic.twitter.com/Dz44HjhegW — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 28, 2020

"We salute the great effort of the people who, despite all the difficulties, protested today in favor of life and democracy. It is the great conscience of Bolivians who know that the great problems will be solved with unity for our dignity and sovereignty. We will move forward."

On Tuesday, Bolivians took to the streets to protest against the postponement of the general elections, a maneuver whereby the Añez regime seeks to both continue in power and favor the articulation of the far-right forces.

Currently, the Bolivian political and economic elites are concerned about the future of their regime, for the Socialist presidential candidate Luis Arce continues to lead the latest voting intention figures.