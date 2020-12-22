Bolivia's Lower House President Asks Añez To Respond To Justice

The coup-born regime leader is involved in cases of corruption, administrative irregularities, and human rights violations.

Bolivia’s Lower House President Freddy Mamani on Tuesday asked Jeanine Añez to appear in court to answer for the abuses committed during the coup-based regime that she led from 2019 to 2020.

Besides accusations related to administrative irregularities, Añez is linked to the death of citizens caused by violent actions that the security forces unleashed after the coup d'etat perpetrated in November 2019.

There are also indications of corruption cases related to the purchase of respirators for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

"We recommend that Jeanine Anez be held accountable for respirators, corruption, and massacres during her regime. In the current government, health is not a pretext or a privilege," Mamani tweeted.

The Añez regime's management of public health has been described as disastrous and plagued with irregularities. So far, the Bolivian authorities have detected that 170 respirators were bought at a premium and without meeting the technical standards for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

#Bolivia's MAS government have repealed the coup regime's law that allowed GMO crops. This is a victory for indigenous groups & peasant unions who fought to protect Bolivia's food sovereignty against the introduction of GMO's by Añez regime & landed elites who backed the coup. pic.twitter.com/sEAvgUExH6 — Bolivia Solidarity Campaign (@bolivia_s_c) December 16, 2020

La Paz Medical College President Luis Larrea also denounced that 320 health workers lost their lives during the first stage of the pandemic. In those months, however, the Añez regime promised to grant all health workers life insurance, which they never received, as reported by local outlet ATB.

Shortly after the October 2019 general elections, the Bolivian right wing, the military and the police carried out a coup against President Evo Morales. Tacitly supported by the self-proclaimed Interim President Añez, far-right groups and militias took to the streets to attack socialist militants and Indigenous peoples.

The Ombudsman's Office confirmed over 30 dead, 800 people wounded, and 1,000 citizens detained because of the clashes. Another 30 people died in the Senkata and Sancaba massacres.

