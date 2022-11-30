Bolivia's Lithium Revenues to November Exceed 2021 Numbers

Through his official account on the social network Twitter, Arce brought to light that throughout 2022 revenues from the sale of potassium chloride and lithium carbonate by Bolivian Lithium Deposits (YLB) have exceeded the revenues obtained in 2021.
"We are working to make the evaporite sector another pillar of the economy. Until November 2022, our company (Bolivian Lithium Deposits) generated Bs 427 million (about US$61 million) from the sale of potassium chloride and lithium carbonate," said Arce.
According to the Bolivian president, the revenues obtained so far this year have more than doubled those obtained by the state-owned company in 2021.
The country has started up industrial-scale potassium chloride plants, and has also launched pilot plants for lithium carbonate and batteries. The latter are sold on the domestic and international markets.
Lithium | The national government will invest these resources in exploration and the construction of industrial plants for Direct Lithium Extraction (EDL) in the salt flat located in Oruro.
YLB exports potassium chloride to Brazil, Chile and Peru, and sells lithium carbonate to Russia and China, according to the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy (MHE).