Bolivia's Govt Grants 20% of the Budget to Health and Education

Bolivian authorities are engaged in achieving greater social justice after the recession left by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Monday enacted three laws that will allocate 20 percent of the 2021 budget to the health and education sectors.

"We are focused on achieving greater social justice after the recession left by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez. Everything is pointing to an economy with better indicators in 2021," Arce said.

On Monday, the government promoted the General State Budget Laws (PGE) 2021, the Great Fortunes Tax Law (IGF), and the Value Added Tax Law (Re-VAT).

"These bills seek to boost local economic development and eliminate the neoliberal model that Añez imposed last year," Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro explained.

2015, #Bolivia supporting women’s enterprise development. A different world but not so different in terms of issues, how do you make economy benefit ALL and ensure gender equity? pic.twitter.com/NfncnlUNa2 — Leicestershire Cares #TogetherWeCan (@LeicsCares) December 27, 2020