Bolivia's Electoral Authorities Begin to Give Official Results

Bolivia's electoral authorities released official preliminary results of the vote count that is taking place in the country after over 7 million citizens went to the polls this Sunday.

After three hours of vote counting, the Supreme Court (TSE) preliminarily revealed that the leftist Movement Towards Socialism - Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-ISPS) leads the race for the presidency.

So far, MAS-ISPS has got in its favor 3,866 votes of the total valid ballots counted, 5,082. This means that 76.07 percent of the ballots favor the socialist movement.

In second place is the right-wing Citizen Community (CC), the party that lost last year's election against former president Evo Morales.

