Bolivia's Election Day Went by Amid Irregularity Reports

Bolivia's Armed Forces guarded the ballot boxes and patrolled the streets with war guns in another coup-born regime's attempt to show power.

Bolivia's Election Day passed by amid frequent reports of irregularities, incidents around polling stations, and aggressions against reporters. This situation, however, was not reported accusingly by electoral authorities and most local outlets.

From the beginning of the electoral process, citizens took the social networks to denounce the presence of troops in polling stations.

"The Armed Forces guarded the ballot boxes and patrolled the streets of the country with war guns. This is another Bolivian coup-born regime's attempt to show power," Freddy Morales, teleSUR correspondent in Bolivia, tweeted.

At least two people were arrested for the theft of eight suitcases with ballots. The Interior Ministry reported that the stolen slips were recovered a few hours after the incident.

Likewise, a militant of Citizen Change Party (CC), which is led by the right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa, was arrested when he tried to bring marked ballots in favor of that nominee into a polling station.

Parece mais treinamento de guerra, mas é o Exército nas ruas neste dia de hoje, de eleições na Bolívia. Os militares empunhando armamento bélico, pra quê? Intimidar os eleitores, que segundo as pesquisas vão dar um olé nesse atual governo golpista dos conservadores? pic.twitter.com/2ILWDA2AJ1 — Hildegard Angel (@hilde_angel) October 18, 2020 The meme reads, "This seems more like war training; however, it is the Army on the streets of Bolivia today, on Election Day. The military wielding weapons of war, what for? Do they want to intimidate voters who, according to the polls, are going to say 'goodbye' to this conservative coup-born government?"