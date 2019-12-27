Bolivia's De Facto Regime Harasses Spanish Diplomats

Mexico's Ambassador to Bolivia Teresa Mercado reported that Bolivian security officers harassed Spanish diplomats as they were trying to enter her official residence in La Paz on Friday morning.

"I am with the Spanish consul and charge d'affaires at the residence. Besides having assaulted them, they stopped their car, which has diplomatic plates," the Mexican ambassador tweeted.

The diplomats were accompanied by their security guards, one of whom was hooded. At the entrance to the housing complex where ​​​​​​​the Mexican residence is, however, the Spanish staff was intimidated.

The Spanish authorities indicated that they would issue an official statement on Friday afternoon. The Bolivian coup-based governance said it would also release a statement at the same time.

On Thursday, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that his country will request precautionary measures from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to cease the siege of its diplomatic facilities in Bolivia, which are surrounded by some 90 police and soldiers since Dec. 23.​​​​​​​

Previously, on Nov. 15, the Mexican embassy received nine people who applied for asylum, including former ministers of the Evo Morales government.​​​​​​​

Alba-TCP condenó asedio a Embajada de México en Bolivia https://t.co/d1W0j0YEWT #ElMazoTeDeseaFelizChavidad pic.twitter.com/ifooy2cyIz — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) December 27, 2019

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) condemned the siege of the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia.

Amidst this context, ​​​​​​​the 1992 Nobel Peace Prize Rigoberta Menchu Friday rejected the siege, harassment, and intimidation of Mexican diplomats in Bolivia.​​​​​​​

She also called on the European Union and the United Nations General-Secretary Antonio Guterres to “reject the arbitrariness committed by the de-facto government so that it unconditionally stops flagrant violations of the rules, treaties, and conventions of International Law."​​​​​​​

"I share the concern of the Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador administration about the excess of military and police presence ordered by the de-facto government in Bolivia," Menchu tweeted.

"Besides setting a disastrous precedent in international relations, this harassment puts at risk peace, harmony, and mutual respect, which have characterized the relations between these two great nations," the Guatemalan Indigenous woman added.