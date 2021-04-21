Bolivia's Coup Leader Añez Refuses To Receive Medical Attention

Bolivia's General Directorate of Penitentiary Regime informed Wednesday that Jeanine Añez, the leader of the 2019 coup d'etat, refused to receive medical attention in the prison where she attends trial for sedition, terrorism, and other criminal charges.
The medical report stated that Añez has a urinary infection that must be treated by specialists. She is also at risk of food intoxication.
Penitentiary Regime Director Juan Limpias indicated that her current health problems can be treated by physicians at the Miraflores Women's Penitentiary Center where she is being held.
"Given the clinical exam, doctors recommend an antibiotic treatment, a procedure that can be carried out without difficulties in the environment where she is currently held captive," he said.
Limpias also informed that Añez does not consume food in prison for security reasons since her arrest. Her family brings her twice a day essential supplies.
On Tuesday, her lawyers requested her admission to the Alemana Clinic to receive medical treatment in La Paz city.
She endures a preventive detention order following investigations over the U.S.-backed coup against President Evo Morales, which led to a political crisis in the Andean nation.