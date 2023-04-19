Bolivia's Coup Leader Añez Is Indicted for the Senkata Massacre

In 2019, Jeannine Añez issued a decree authorizing joint operations between the Armed Forces and the Police against against the Indigenous population of El Alto.

On Monday, Bolivian Prosecutors filed a criminal charge against Jeanine Añez for the "Senkata Massacre", a case in which the leader of the coup-born administration can receive up to 30 years in prison for crimes of genocide, homicide and serious injuries.

On November 19, 2019, a week after the U.S.-backed coup d'état against President Evo Morales, soldiers and police forcefully attacked Indigenous peoples, workers, and students who had blocked a highway in the city of Senkata in El Alto.

In an attempt to contain the massive demonstrations, the security forces used live ammunition on citizens, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

Years later, the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, which was appointed by the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR), estimated that at least 80 citizens were also injured.

When these events occurred, Senator Añez, who had proclaimed herself president of the Republic with the support of the far-right militias and parties, maintained absolute control of the Bolivian State.

In an attempt to justify a massacre, Bolivian media repeated the lie ad nauseam that Alteños intended to blow up the Senkata gas plant. Expert group: No such evidence found.



Bullets observed through autopsies were shot from firearms exclusive to the army. Juan Méndez, GIEI: pic.twitter.com/FCxBmIHcSw — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 23, 2021

Subsequently, the Añez administration justified the violent actions arguing that the Bolivian security forces sought to prevent a "terrorist attack."

Once this Andean country returned to democracy in 2020, however, three former defense ministers, five military officers, and a senior police commander were arrested on charges relating to the Senkata Massacre.

On Monday, when presenting the accusation before El Alto First Criminal Court, the Prosecutor's Office also requested that Añez be preventively detained for six months in the Miraflores prison while the investigations progress.

In the indictment, the Bolivian prosecutors indicated that Añez was responsible for the deaths in Senkata because she issued Decree 4078, which authorized joint operations between the Armed Forces and the Police, guaranteeing them the disproportionate use of force.