Bolivia's Ambassador to UN to Lead First Committee of General Assembly

Bolivia's Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), Sacha Llorenti, has been elected on Tuesday as President of the First Committee of the General Assembly, which deals with issues of disarmament and international security.

"It is a great responsibility, not only for the issues it deals with but also because of the current situation of rising tensions between different powers as the issue of disarmament is a central theme of multilateralism discussions," Llorenti said, adding that “sustainable peace must be pursued through political tools and discussion.”

His nomination was endorsed by all Latin America and Caribbean nations, and elected by “acclamation” by the 193 member-states that make up the international body, which in the Ambassador’s opinion "represents a further sign that Bolivia is recognized at an international level".

Bolivia fue elegida por aclamación para presidir la Primera Comisión de la Asamblea General de la @ONU_es. Agradecemos la confianza de la comunidad internacional para que nuestro Estado dirija los trabajos sobre desarme y seguridad y felicitamos a nuestro embajador @SachaLlorenti pic.twitter.com/WezD9tCfaq — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 4, 2019

Bolivian President Evo Morales thanked the international community for “trusting” this important seat and task to the Andean country’s envoy.

The First Committee deals with disarmament, global challenges, and threats to peace that affect the international community and seeks out solutions to the challenges in the international security regime. It is one of the six main groupings inside the U.N. General Assembly.

All 193 member-states actively participate in the work of the First Committee, which will begin its operations in September.

Llorenti is known for his outspoken support of the Palestinian people, having debated the issue at the U.N. wearing a Keffiyeh: a black-and-white scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Also has asserted repeatedly Bolivia’s call to end the nearly 60-year blockade on Cuba and has denounced in the General Assembly, the United States' involvement in Syria and Iraq.

