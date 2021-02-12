News > Bolivia

Bolivians Hold Their 'Oruro Carnival' in Virtual Ways

This folklore festival was declared an Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2001.

Bolivia's Oruro carnival has been traditionally celebrated with massive parties and parades. This year, however, it will be held virtually and with street performances designed to avoid mass gatherings.

Throughout the nation, dozens of virtual activities were promoted to mark the festivity, which was declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2001.

In La Paz city, authorities will promote online talks and concerts as well as exhibitions in public institutions.

galeria5
Artisan Hugo Ramos shows miniature figures of the 'chuta' and 'chola paceña' carnival characters, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021.
Artisan Hugo Ramos shows miniature figures of the 'chuta' and 'chola paceña' carnival characters, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021. Photo:EFE
Miniatures of carnival characters are displayed at the Mayor's Office, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021.
Miniatures of carnival characters are displayed at the Mayor's Office, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021. Photo:EFE
Two 3.50-meter-tall harlequins made from recycled materials are displayed at Paseo de El Prado, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021.
Two 3.50-meter-tall harlequins made from recycled materials are displayed at Paseo de El Prado, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021. Photo:EFE
'El chuta' and 'la chola paceña' 3.50-meters-tall figures at Paseo de El Prado, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021.
'El chuta' and 'la chola paceña' 3.50-meters-tall figures at Paseo de El Prado, La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021. Photo:EFE
Detail of the 20th century costume of 'el chuta', La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021.
Detail of the 20th century costume of 'el chuta', La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 11, 2021. Photo:EFE
Published 12 February 2021
Galleries galerias telesur
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.