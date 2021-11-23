Bolivian Workers March To La Paz In Defense Of Democracy

Previously, one of the 2019 coup leaders, Luis Fernando Camacho, who is currently Santa Cruz governor, proclaimed the start of a political movement to convert Bolivia into a federal country.

This Tuesday, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and dozens of workers' organizations began a seven-day march from Caracollo to La Paz city. Its purpose is to defend Bolivia's President Luis Arce, who is being harassed by destabilization attempts led by the Santa Cruz Civic Committee, a far-right organization that has openly spoken in favor of a new coup

"We are not alone. Here, Bolivians are united and standing, telling the old neoliberal right they will not be able to divide our country. This march is for the Homeland and for the unity of the Bolivian people. Long live our social organizations!,” President Arce said.

“The march is expected to arrive in La Paz amid a great popular gathering,” teleSUR correspondent Freddy Morales reported, adding that a massive meeting kicked off the march. In this act, former President Evo Morales pointed out that the Bolivian people recovered democracy through the Oct. 2020 elections, when the MAS party won the presidency with over 55 percent of the votes.

"The economic elites want to have their own 'colonial State' because they do not forgive the Socialist government for the nationalization of natural resources and other anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist policies," Evo recalled and denounced that the strike called by Santa Cruz-based conservatives caused severe damage to the farmers but not to large corporations.

The “March for Life” will arrive in the capital city on Nov. 29, when thousands of people will stand together to support the Arce administration and demand justice for the victims of the Sacaba and Senkata massacres.

Meanwhile, one of the 2019 coup d'état leaders, Luis Fernando Camacho, who is currently Santa Cruz governor, proclaimed the start of a political movement to convert Bolivia into a "federal" country, arguing that the MAS government is responsible for the current economic crisis.

The statistics, however, point to other culprits. Between 2019 and 2020, the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez indebted the country by US$4.9 billion and caused a drop of 11.1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

