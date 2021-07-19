Bolivian Waterway Set To Generate $1 Billion Annually

The 1,400 km waterway runs across the Cochabamba and Benni departments and ends at the Brazilian border.

Bolivian Ichilo-Mamore Waterway is set to generate $1 billion annually, the authorities reported on Monday.

The 1,400 km waterway runs across the Cochabamba and Benni departments and ends at the Brazilian border. According to the Bolivian Minister of Public Works Edgar Montaño, the project will contribute to the circulation of salt, potassium chloride, common salt for cattle, phosphorus, urea, and soy.

"Bolivia: Works on the future Ichilo - Mamoré Waterway will begin in July."

Moreover, the official explained to local media outlet ABI that the waterway will significantly lower the budget for the construction of works since it will facilitate the transportation of materials to the Beni department more often.

The water infrastructure will also contribute to the development of several ports and telecommunication operations.