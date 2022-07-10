Bolivian Senate Passes Bill to Compensate Dictatorship Victims

The bill authorizes payments to the 1,714 victims through the Ministry of Economy and Public Finance; the families have been claiming compensation from the State for 40 years.

The Bolivian Senate passed a bill that allows the exceptional compensation of more than 1,700 victims of dictatorial governments that ruled the country between 1964 and 1982.

"The Senate sanctioned the Exceptional Compensation Bill, in favor of people against whom political violence was committed by unconstitutional governments (November 4, 1964 to October 10, 1982)", confirmed the Legislative instance.

The regulation also establishes a budget of approximately 99 million Bolivianos, approximately $14.3 million, for economic reparations over crimes committed during those military regimes.

Latest victims of the dictatorship in Bolivia - the schoolchildren of the 25 de Julio school in Senkata, el Alto. The police fired gas canisters in the neighbourhood after a march to to remember more than 8 indigenous protesters killed in November 2019.#GolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/QJ9VYXdW6b — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) March 6, 2020

After its approval was confirmed, the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, celebrated the measure and described it as an advance towards dignity, "we are advancing in the process of integral reparation to those who suffered massacres and serious human rights violations during the de facto governments", he said.

With the Law, payments to the 1,714 victims are authorized through the Ministry of Economy and Public Finances, the families have been claiming compensation from the State for 40 years.