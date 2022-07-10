Bolivian Senate Passes Bill to Compensate Dictatorship Victims

The Bolivian Senate passed a bill that allows the exceptional compensation of more than 1,700 victims of dictatorial governments that ruled the country between 1964 and 1982.
"The Senate sanctioned the Exceptional Compensation Bill, in favor of people against whom political violence was committed by unconstitutional governments (November 4, 1964 to October 10, 1982)", confirmed the Legislative instance.
The regulation also establishes a budget of approximately 99 million Bolivianos, approximately $14.3 million, for economic reparations over crimes committed during those military regimes.
After its approval was confirmed, the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, celebrated the measure and described it as an advance towards dignity, "we are advancing in the process of integral reparation to those who suffered massacres and serious human rights violations during the de facto governments", he said.
With the Law, payments to the 1,714 victims are authorized through the Ministry of Economy and Public Finances, the families have been claiming compensation from the State for 40 years.