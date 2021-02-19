Bolivian Senate Could Prosecute Áñez for Illegal IMF Loan

The loan, requested by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez in April 2020, violated the country's legal framework, and it was requested without authorization from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly.

On Thursday, Bolivia's Senate announced that it is considering filing a lawsuit against the former de facto president Jeanine Áñez over an illegal loan she requested from the International Monetary Fund, which Bolivian authorities returned this week.

The President of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, confirmed that "the economic damage is evident. It is approximately 24 million dollars; Mrs. Áñez is responsible."

El gobierno de Bolivia devolvió un crédito al FMI, no sólo por su contratación irregular, sino y sobre todo, para no depender de las condiciones de política neoliberal que impone ese organismo en sus tradicionales recetas. @SintesisteleSUR pic.twitter.com/UyU9RpaN01 — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) February 19, 2021

"The Bolivian government returned a loan to the IMF, not only because of its irregular contract stipulations but above all, so as not to depend on the neoliberal policy conditions imposed by that organization in its traditional prescriptions."

“We are taking knowledge of this issue and evaluating; between now and next week, we will see the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the de facto government for economic damage," the official said.

On Wednesday, Bolivia's Central Bank reported that it had returned US$346.7 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The loan, requested by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez in April 2020, violated the country's legal framework, and it was requested without authorization from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly. The Senate said it was "analyzing" the evidence, and former ministers of the Añez regime could be prosecuted as well.