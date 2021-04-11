Bolivian President Votes in Subnational Elections

After voting, Luis Arce praised the success of the opening of the elections. He also reiterated his criticism of the OAS.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, exercised on Sunday morning his right to vote in the subnational elections in his country this Sunday. The president voted in the educational unit Miguel del Cervantes in the department of La Paz.

Arce praised this Sunday the democratic vocation of Bolivia and Latin America that go to the polls to resolve their differences through the vote.

"Once again, the Bolivian people and the Latin American people are clearly showing their democratic vocation to resolve differences and problems through the direct vote of the population; therefore, it is a date of democratic electoral celebration in our region, in Latin America," said the head of state.

Similarly, the president praised the normality with which the election day began in the country and the organization, unlike the first round last March 7 when a delay was detected at the polls opening.

"Just as we criticized the previous time that there was a delay at the beginning of the voting, today we must ponder that this is being carried out with relative normality. There are some tables where there have evidently been problems; today, it has not been as generalized as we have been able to observe, so that gives a good sign of how the elections are going to be carried out today," he assured.

In the statements themselves, Arce ratified that he will not participate in events where the Organization of American States (OAS) is present, in rejection of the role played by that organization in the November 2019 coup d'état. This is the second election in which, for such reason, the president does not attend the inaugural event.

"We are very critical of the role played by the Organization of American States in the coup d'état of November 2019 and, as long as it maintains a position of that nature in the region that has been not only criticized by the president of Bolivia but by several presidents of the region, so we are not alone in criticizing the management of Mr. Almagro, and we will not attend any meeting where the OAS is present", sentenced Arce.

Four Bolivian departments return to the polls this Sunday to decide their respective governors in a second round. La Paz, Chuquisaca, Pando, and Tarija are the territories where the Movement towards Socialism (MAS-IPSP) will seek to consolidate its position as the country's main political force.