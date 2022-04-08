Bolivian President Confirms Natural Gas Supply to Argentina

During a press conference on Thursday, Bolivia's President, Luis Arce, said that "Argentina has guaranteed its gas supply, as we did last year," where Argentina's President, Alberto Fernandez, was participating as well, following a bilateral meeting during his official visit to Buenos Aires.

Arce said that going beyond an agreement on natural gas supply, the two countries are willing to sign agreements on lithium. He said that Bolivia is determined to reach essential agreements with Argentina and other countries.

The Bolivian President labeled Argentina as a brotherly country and said that to support a brother, you have to give him "what you have and not what you have too much of." Argentinian leader thanked the Bolivian government for its cooperation and explained that the previous contract is still in force with the same conditions.

Fernandez added that Bolivia "assumed an additional commitment: if there is an increase in gas production, Argentina will have priority to have access to this increase". He went on to say that in light of the crisis that the opposition expects, he as president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) would do everything possible to "preserve the institutionality of Peru".

#ATBDigital

Bolivia y Argentina oficializaron este jueves en Buenos Aires modificaciones al contra de compra-venta de gas para la provisión de 14 millones de metros cúbicos día de gas (MMm3d).https://t.co/uyIfqEQvoP pic.twitter.com/Fdc0IpsHVM — ATB (@ATBDigital) April 9, 2022

Bolivia and Argentina made official this Thursday Buenos Aire's modifications to the gas purchase-sale contract for the provision of 14 million cubic meters of gas per day (MMm3d).

Fernandez referred to the political instability, which has resulted in the five presidents and three different Congresses in Peru during the last five years. Since the beginning of current President Pedro Castillo's term in July 2021, he has faced several calls and motions for the vacancy by the opposition, which did not recognize his victory in the presidential elections and caused the present political instability.