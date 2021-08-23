Bolivian People Cannot Stand Impunity, Seek Justice, Arce Says

"The correct, real and concrete way to pacify that we have is the application of Justice, as requested by the families of the people who have lost lives," Arce said.

On Monday, Bolivian president Luis Arce said that Justice is the only way towards national reconciliation during an act at the Army General Staff.

"The correct, real and concrete way to pacify that we have is the application of Justice, as requested by the families of the people who have lost lives because here we are not talking about the fact that the coup simply left economic damage, it left a debt with 38 families in the country, and the only way to repair and pacify this is with the application of justice as soon as possible," the President said.

(Hilo) Han pasado 50 años del golpe de Estado de Hugo Banzer, que se resistió desde este lugar, la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés. Las estadísticas son elocuentes, en esa dictadura hubo 468 muertes registradas, 3.059 detenidos y 1.922 confinados y exiliados. Ni perdón ni olvido. pic.twitter.com/p4abqenfKY — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) August 21, 2021

"50 years have passed since Hugo Banzer's coup, who resisted from this place, the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés. The statistics are eloquent; there were 468 registered deaths, 3,059 detainees, and 1,922 confined and exiled in that dictatorship. No forgiveness, nor forgetness."

Arce recalled that "the Bolivian people are no longer able to bear any impunity or pacts of silence." This, as Bolivian families, demand justice for their relatives killed during the massacres of the 2019 coup, and some international advocates ask for the release of former de facto president Jeanine Anez after she tried to harm herself in prison, charged over genocide.

"We are not going to forget our comrades; in no way do we have to generate impunity. There is memory, and there is awareness; the fight for democracy is now," the Bolivian president remarked via Twitter.