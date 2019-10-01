Bolivian Leftist Female Candidates Sign Anti-Patriarchy Pact

The ‘Alliance of Women's Social Organizations for the Democratic and Cultural Revolution’, a group affiliated to the MAS, signed the pact on Monday.

Bolivian Female candidates running for President Evo Morales’ leftist ‘Movement Towards Socialism’ (MAS) party signed a pact calling for “de-patriarchalization and defense of Women's rights.” The pact aims to ensure issues facing women are present during the campaign for the presidential elections that are being held on Oct. 20.

“Together with the candidates for deputies and senators we have signed this pact that must be strengthened through a commitment to working together with social movements," said Segundina Flores, leaders of the ‘Bartolina Sisa” Indigenous Campesina union.

Flores added that she hopes the proposals can be incorporated into the government's‘ bicentenial agenda’ that sets out the country’s long term plans.

This pact built upon an earlier agenda drawn up by the same group, that include 12 points, these were: “1) A life free of violence; 2) Promotion of decent employment for women; 3) Valuation of unpaid work, social and public co-responsibility for care; 4) Effective access health services; 5) Promotion of sexual rights and reproductive rights; 6) Deepen women's right to education. 7) Deepen the participation and political representation of women; 8) Care of Mother Earth; 9) Production with the participation of women; 10) Food security and sovereignty; 11) Extension of social housing programs; 12) Ensure continuity of existing social programs.”

The country’s largest women’s group is the ‘Bartolina Sisa’s’ and they are campaigning for Evo Morales at the Oct. 20 elections. However, other feminist groups, in big cities, such as ‘Mujeres Creando’ have been more critical of the government.