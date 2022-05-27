Bolivian Justice Repels Appeal Filed By Añez's Lawyers

"Following this decision, our judges will resume the trial against Añez probably next week," Justice Minister Lima welcomed, stressing that the final sentence is very close to being pronounced.

On Thursday, the Bolivian Constitutional Court rejected the appeal filed by Jeanine Añez, the leader of the 2019 coup, who alleged that the judicial process against her was unconstitutional.

"Following this decision, our judges will resume the trial against Añez probably next week," Justice Minister Ivan Lima welcomed, stressing that the final sentence is very close to being pronounced.

Since March 2021, Añez has been detained in Miraflores Women’s Prison in La Paz, where she is serving preventive detention for the Coup I case in which she is accused of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy.

In April, Bolivian Justice opened the Coup II process after considering that other criminal figures such as duties breach should be added to Añez’s sentence.

Eva Humerez is the Senator for Bolivia's Amazonian department of Pando (MAS). During the coup, fascist groups vandalized her home and violently assaulted her elderly mother as a 'punishment' for Eva being a leftist.



Today, she fights to ensure those coup leaders face justice. pic.twitter.com/XqCIgCLtKh — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) December 11, 2021

In this trial, Bolivian Armed Forces former commanders Williams Kaliman and Carlos Orellana, militarmen Flavio Arce, Jorge Terceros, and Gonzalo Jarjury, and the Police former commander Yuri Calderon are also involved.

The sentence proclamation for this case was delayed for over two months due to Añez’s nervous breakdowns in prison and the unfounded appeals filed by her lawyers against the court in charge of the case proceedings.

"I urge the judicial authorities to continue with this case as soon as possible to meet the Bolivian people’s demand of justice for the coup d’etat crimes," Lima stressed.