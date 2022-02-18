Bolivian Judge Allows Transfer of Coup Leader Añez to Hospital

For weeks, citizens have been demanding that Jeanine Añez receive maximum sentences for her responsibility in the murders of those who rose up against her rule.

On Friday, Judge Franklin Siñani authorized a "freedom action" in favor of the 2019 coup leader Jeanine Añez, who was transferred from La Paz City jail to the Clinicas Hospital to receive medical care.

Ten days ago, the former Senator began a hunger strike that put her "in a critical state," according to Norka Cuellar, a member of the legal team defending Añez in the cases Coup d'Etat I and II.

"In yesterday's hearing, there were five doctors trying to put her in a suitable state for the hearing to continue, but she had a tremor throughout her body, numbness in her face and legs, cramps, cold, headache, and vomiting. She was tremendously indisposed," Cuellar alleged, justifying the transfer out of the jail in which Añez had been detained for 11 months.

In Nov. 2019, lawmaker Añez declared herself President of the Senate and President of the Republic. This occurred amid a coup against President Evo Morales which was carried out by the Armed Forces and the Police. This rupture of the Bolivian democracy was supported by the United States and the Latin American conservative governments, which did not hide their desire to remove the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) from power.



The trial for Bolivia’s fallen dictator Jeanine Áñez has been postponed following a showdown between supporters and opposing protest groups.



Protestors calling for Áñez’s imprisonment recalled how under the first week of her presidency, 21 anti-coup civilians were killed. pic.twitter.com/iIyHgpt55d — redfish (@redfishstream) February 11, 2022

After leading an "Interim" government that was unable to prevent the victory of MAS in the 2020 presidential elections, Añez left office and was subsequently arrested for the Coup I case, in which she is accused of sedition, terrorism, and conspiracy. The Bolivian justice also opened the Coup II case for which she received six months of preventive pressure and was accused of assuming the presidency of the Bolivian republic in an irregular manner.

Since her hunger strike began, Añez has received greetings from the same actors who also supported her coup, including Catholic church authorities, officials from Washington-controlled institutions, and right-wing policians such as Carlos Mesa, a former presidential candidate who was defeated by Morales.

The streets of La Paz, however, showed another sentiment. For weeks, the victims of the coup have been demanding that Añez receive the maximum sentences for her responsibility in the murders of Indigenous people, workers and students who rose up against her rule.