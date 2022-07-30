Bolivia:Unity Pact Joins Census and Rejects Its Politicisation

The Unity Pact decided that if Santa Cruz "dares to take any action", they will immediately launch marches, strikes and blockades.

Social organisations that make up the Unity Pact announced that they had agreed to socialise with the social organisations and the nine departments the development of the entire census process and not to allow the politicisation of the Population and Housing Census for 2024.

The executive of the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) Juan Carlos Huarachi indicated that in the meeting with President Luis Arce, the social organisations expressed their categorical rejection of the politicisation of the Census by some politicians in the Santa Cruz department.

The Santa Cruz department opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho could cause a social upheaval in Bolivia by taking advantage of postponing the Population Census on Tuesday through 2024, the government warned on Wednesday.

Both Arce and the representatives of the Unity Pact agreed on the importance of carrying out a census process that is absolutely technical, responsible and far removed from any political interest.

"We are not going to allow them to politicise the Population and Housing Census, we are not going to allow them to harm the population, the workers, the traders, the transporters, all those who are part of the economic and productive reconstruction of the country," said Huarachi.

Institutions in Santa Cruz have already staged a 24-hour strike to demand that the decree postponing the Census until 2024 be annulled. At the weekend they will hold a summit, where they could also decide on further pressure measures.

The executive of the Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos (Csutcb), Eber Rojas, called on the cruceño representatives to reflect and not to activate measures that divide the country, but rather to seek unity.

The government and nine mayors of capital cities, plus El Alto, agreed last Wednesday to depoliticise the issue of the Population and Housing Census and to create a technical commission for a socialisation of the process that will be in charge of the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The census process, initially set for 16 November this year, was postponed until 2024 as a result of an agreement between President Luis Arce and the eight governors in the National Autonomy Council (CNA).