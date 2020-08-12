Bolivia: The Ombudsman's Office Denounces Arbitrary Detentions

The Police arrested officials of the Villa Tunari municipality and Radio Kawsachun Coca journalist Landert Marca.

Bolivia's Ombudswoman Nadia Cruz denounced that the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez arrested two Villa Tunari authorities who were carrying out humanitarian work during the pandemic.

The Police arrested the Villa Tunari Municipality Councilor Lidia Hinojosa, the Human Development Secretary Alvino Huaywa, the Radio Kawsachun Coca journalist Landert Marca, and their driver.

Last Saturday, they traveled to the Tomina municipality to donate fruit and food to families in need. The local authorities accompanied this solidarity action.

“The Ombudsman's Office warns about power abuse in the detention of Kawsachun Coca's journalist and an unjust initiation of a criminal procedure against public servants of the Villa Tunari City Hall,” Cruz said.

Reminder: the US establishment fully backed the fascists who overthrew the democratically elected leftist government in Bolivia. https://t.co/Wzw7N3KrCn — Climate Clock (@Tav_assoli) August 12, 2020

Although public servants and media workers are exempted from quarantine restrictions, they were arrested for breaking “the law”.

Later, the journalist and the driver were released, but both Hinojosa and Huaywa were charged with several crimes.

Villa Tunari is located in a region whose inhabitants have been supporting former President Evo Morales and his Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), as Telesur correspondent Freddy Morales reported.