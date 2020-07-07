Bolivia: Socialist Candidate to Win Elections in First Round

The Latin America Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) Tuesday published the results of a survey according to which the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce would get 41.9 percent of the votes in the upcoming elections in September.
This percentage of popular support would allow him to win the elections in the first round, far exceeding the Bolivian right-wing candidate, Carlos Mesa, who would barely get 26.8 percent of the vote.
The coup-born regime leader Jeanine Añez, who self-proclaimed herself as interim president and also wants to participate as a candidate, has half the vote intention as Mesa.
The CELAG study also reports that only 8.5 percent of those interviewed consider that the pandemic and its economic effects have not affected them.
Meanwhile, nearly 40 percent of respondents reported that they have stopped having an income.
Two out of three respondents said they were in favor of creating new taxes to tax the income of the richest people and companies, a position consistent with the proposal to suspend the payment of the country's foreign debt.
The survey also shows three out of four Bolivians conceive of US President Donald Trump in a negative way.