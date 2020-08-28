Bolivia: Senate Enacts Laws To Alleviate the Pandemic's Effects

The laws regulate leases, the donation of hyperimmune plasma, and health care for poor people.

Bolivia's Legislative Assembly President Eva Copa Thursday enacted three laws to mitigate the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She proceeded in this way since the period in which the Interim president Jeanine Añes could have vetoed the bills expired.

"We have whom we support the most as these laws will benefit all our citizens but especially those who are most needed," Copa stated.

One law, which is related to establishes renting and leasing during the pandemic, reduces by 50 percent the rent payment's maximum limit for housing, commercial activities, and industries.

The second new law guarantees health care and mandatory treatment for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals. It also establishes that the coup-born regime will cover the medical costs of the patients who do not have sufficient resources to be treated in private centers.

The third law regulates the donation of hyper-immune plasma by patients who have been discharged from the hospital. It also determines that plasma donation is free and that public and private institutions should encourage it.

Crucial points about #Bolivian blockades: People died from lack of oxygen & medical care BEFORE they began. Protests happen because people are hungry & dying, not for a political agenda. Need to see this as part of the Añez's ongoing discourse: indigenous people are "savages." pic.twitter.com/9QiTexO84J — AndeanInfoNet (@AndeanInfoNet) August 8, 2020

Copa stressed that the Senate is determined to enforce these laws as they are of extreme importance for Bolivia and the citizens need them urgently.

During the last months, the Añez administration has taken its fight against the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) to the Legislative branch by accusing progressive lawmakers of blocking US$1.7 billion that the de facto authorities need to improve the health system.

Despite its supposed intention to serve the population, the coup-born regime did not rule on the three laws during the 10 days it had as a deadline to do so.

As of Friday morning, Bolivia had reported 113,129 COVID-19 cases and 4,791 deaths.