Bolivia: Interim President Áñez Tests Positive for COVID-19

In May Áñez admitted that her government had made mistakes in handling the crisis.

Bolivia's de facto president Jeanine Áñez Thursday announced via her Twitter account that she had tested positive to COVID-19 while other members of her team are infected as well.

"I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," Áñez said as COVID-19 cases have spiked in the country in recent weeks.

However, the situation in Bolivia is far worse with deaths in the streets, social protests, and hundreds of people waiting with coffins in their homes, unable to bury their loved ones.

He dado positivo a Covid19, estoy bien, trabajaré desde mi aislamiento. Juntos, vamos a salir adelante. pic.twitter.com/oA4YVYlZFa — Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) July 9, 2020

"I have tested positive for Covid19, I'm fine, I will work from my isolation. Together, let's get ahead."

Áñez's coup-born government, which at the beginning of the pandemic refused the help of Cuban doctors and medicines, admitted on May 25 that it had made mistakes at handling the crisis and asked the World Health Organization for help after the eastern department of Beni declared a health disaster following the collapse of its health system.

At the beginning of June, Añez allowed municipalities to relax the quarantine, yet La Paz had to reverse the decision following an increment of infections.

On June 23, it was reported that at least two hospitals had closed in La Paz as staff members were exposed to COVID-19 positive cases without proper protective gear and safety protocols.

The country reports 42,984 confirmed cases and 1,577 deaths so far.