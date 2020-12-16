Bolivia: Government Delivers a Plan To Combat Drug Trafficking

During the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020), coca production increased and reached 32,000 hectares of crops.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Carlos Del Castillo presented a five-year national plan to control the expansion of Coca crops as part of a strategy to combat illicit drug trafficking.

Del Castillo delivered the plan to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), noting that President Luis Arce is committed to reducing the use and consumption of psychoactive substances.

"The objective of this strategy is to strengthen national measures to address the challenges posed by illicit drug trafficking, control the expansion of surplus coca crops and drug consumption... in the framework of common and shared responsibility," he said.

The Interior minister recalled that during the period of former President Evo Morales (2006-2019), Bolivia enhanced a comprehensive policy to fight against drugs in observance of human rights.

Bolivia's MAS government have repealed the coup regime's presidential decree that introduced banned GMO crops.



Indigenous groups & campesino unions fought throughout the past year to protect Bolivia's food sovereignty against the coup's push for GMO. pic.twitter.com/DWD62ZAcbR — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 16, 2020

Noting disproportionalities in the penal system regarding offenses on drug trafficking and consumption, Del Castillo also announced modifications in order to apply different sanctions in the chain of production of controlled substances until the final consumer."

"Between 1996 and 2005 in the process of forced eradication, over 60 deaths were reported among police officers and coca producers, five disappeared, 523 detained and 700 injured... there was a violation of human rights," he added.

During the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020), Bolivian coca production increased and reached 32,000 hectares of crops.