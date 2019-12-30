Bolivia Expels Mexican Ambassador Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row

Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez announced that her regime was expelling the Mexican Ambassador to La Paz amid the ongoing diplomatic row between the two Latin American countries.

The de-facto regime of Jeanine Áñez ordered the expulsion on Monday morning of the Mexican Ambassador, María Teresa Mercado, and two Spanish diplomats. The move was conveyed to the Mexican Ambassador by the Bolivian Foreign Minister, Karen Longaric, prior to the self-proclaimed president's announcement.

Áñez explained at a press conference that her regime "has decided to oppose people pleasing" to the officials mentioned, as well as "to the group of allegedly hooded and armed diplomats." The decision taken by the de-facto government means the Mexican Ambassador and two Spanish diplomats have 72 hours to leave the country.

Áñez specified that the "hostile behavior, trying to surreptitiously and clandestinely enter Mexico's residence in Bolivia, challenging Bolivian police officers and citizens themselves, are things that we cannot allow."

For their part, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed the Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia, María Teresa Mercado, to return to her country in order to protect her security and integrity after the expulsion.

Ana Luisa Vallejo has been named the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Mission, as reported by the Mexican Government in a statement, which also indicated that Mexico's diplomatic representation in Bolivia will continue to operate normally after this movement.