Bolivia: Electoral Fraud Case Against Ex-President Morales Voided

Allegations of electoral fraud by the Organization of American States paved the way for a coup d'etat in the Andean country in 2019.

A Bolivian court Monday overturned the case filled by de facto authorities against former President Evo Morales (2006-2019), former Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, and other ex-ministers for alleged electoral fraud during the elections held in October last year.

The decision was approved by judge Claudia Castro who pointed out that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) failed to determine the occurrence of fraud in the 2019 presidential elections.

The complaint was originally presented by ex-President Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) after his defeat in the elections where Morales got 47 percent of the votes.

In October, a Court also decided to reverse an arrest warrant against Morales for terrorism and sedition charges presented by the then interim government led by Jeanine Añez.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce inspecting a nationalized milk factory in Ivirgarzama.



It was built by Evo Morales' govt with investments ftom Iran. The coup regime shut down production so as to privatize. The MAS have now re-opened the plant (under state ownership) #Development pic.twitter.com/7q4NInnyxY — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 13, 2020

The denunciation of electoral fraud came after a report by observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), which proclaimed the existence of irregularities without presenting conclusive evidence in this regard.

According to the TSE, Morales gained enough votes for his reelection but the opposition did not accept the vote count and called for violent mobilizations, which ended with a coup and the establishment of an Interim government.

In the complaint, Mesa also involved former ministers Juan Ramon Quintana, Hector Arce, Carlos Romero, and other defendants.