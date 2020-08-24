Bolivia: De Facto Regime Seeks To Divide Socialists, Evo Warns

Accusations against former President Morales are part of a smear campaign that aims to weaken the Socialists' movement.

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales assured that the coup-born regime raises false accusations against him to weaken the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) before the October elections.

"The right-wing cannot divide us. If we allow them to divide us, we will be playing the right wing's game. They want us shattered,” Evo said.

Last week, the Justice Ministry filed a complaint against the former president for rape, human trafficking, and an alleged relationship with a minor.

Morales recalled that he experienced a similar situation in the 2014 elections when a woman filed a paternity suit against him.

This video shows how the Bolivian people have taken to the streets to demand the departure of the coup regime chaired by Jeanine Añez.

The whereabouts of Añez and Camacho are unknown.@ChalecosAmarill

Justice Vice Minister Guido Melgar said he received an anonymous complaint on Morales, which allegedly includes private photos and conversations between the former president and a minor whose name is Noemi M.C.

Shortly thereafter, however, the young woman reported she was forced to declare her alleged link with Morales under pressure and mistreatment by the police.

"I have been a victim of police harassment. Several policemen called me a liar, insulted me, said bad words, laughed at me, and forced me to say that I was Evo's girl,” the young woman explained.