Bolivia Bets on the BRICS as a Way of Development

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, stressed on Monday the strategic importance of the trade bloc composed of developing countries Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) that, according to Arce, "will open many possibilities of trade and access to economic resources" for the country.

These results, according to the South American president, may be carried out after the process of Bolivia’s entry into the commercial block is defined.

"The Brics are a space where huge possibilities of trade are opened, access to financial resources and the acceleration of our economic and social development, which will project us towards a new future, said the Bolivian leader at a public event held in the capital of the country La Paz.

"Therefore, it is key to persist in the sovereign, anti-hegemonic and multipolar way," he added.

#ABInforma | "Como varios países, tenemos ciertas dificultades en la disponibilidad del dólar, pero no estamos en una crisis económica estructural, como pretende posicionar la oposición”, manifestó el presidente del Estado, Luis Arce. pic.twitter.com/qTTQa4jQe9 — Agencia Boliviana de Información (@abi_bolivia) May 27, 2024 The text reads,

"Like several countries, we have certain difficulties in the availability of the dollar, but we are not in a structural economic crisis, as the opposition intends to position," said the President of the State, Luis Arce.

On the other hand, Arce emphasized that this sovereignty should be completely removed from "dependence on US hegemony".

"We have important advances with Russia and China, for example, on the issue of lithium, as well as we are on the road of incorporating Bolivia into the Brics, demonstrating the advantages of multipolarism over unipolarism," he said.

In the economic order, the Bolivian president said that, like other nations, his country had "certain difficulties in the availability of the dollar". However, this does not mean that there is "a structural economic crisis", an image that the opposition tries to sell with the aim of provoking a political crisis and shortening the presidency of Arce.