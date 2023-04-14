Bolivia: Arce Delivers Pressurized Irrigation System in Tarija

The modernization of irrigation will improve agricultural productivity, which in turn will contribute to food security and industrialization in this Andean country.

On Thursday, Bolivia's President Luis Arce inaugurated a modern pressurized irrigation system in the municipality of Entre Rios, in the department of Tarija.

“Since the first day of our administration, we have been committed to increasing the productivity of our brothers and sisters who work the land. One of the elements that will make it possible to do so is water for irrigation," he said.

"To achieve that goal, we are here delivering a pressurized irrigation system project here in La Lomas," added the leader of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

Arce also stressed that the modernization of irrigation will improve agricultural productivity, which in turn will contribute to food security and industrialization in Bolivia.

“There is no industry without raw materials and there is no raw material if there is no agricultural production. There is no agricultural production if there is no water and technical irrigation. That is the chain and the logic of reasoning,” the Bolivian president pointed out.

During the inauguration of the works, the Environment and Water Minister Juan Santos Cruz mentioned that the pressurized irrigation system directly benefits over 160 productive units in Las Lomas.

“With this project we guarantee pressurized and technical irrigation for over 155 hectares. All the beneficiaries have their irrigation system guaranteed to continue promoting the economic reactivation of La Lomas," he highlighted.