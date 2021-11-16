Bolivarian Soldiers To Provide Security at Venezuelan Elections

Besides transporting and guarding the electoral materials, FANB members will permanently guard the 14,202 polling stations until the whole process ends.

On Tuesday, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla thanked the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) for agreeing to ensure the Nov. 21 subnational elections' security.

"Besides transporting and guarding electoral materials, FANB members will ensure the security of over 21 million voters,” Calzadilla insisted, recalling that the Bolivarian soldiers helped neutralize a terrorist attack on the CNE Mariche facility in Caracas on Saturday.

During the arrest of these attackers, the Venezuelan authorities found explosives and pamphlets of the American Continent Operation, which the opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez organized from Spain to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution.

"Venezuelan citizens can attend polling stations with confidence since FANB members will permanently guard these places until the elections conclude," Calzadilla assured, adding that 1,090 officials will also be deployed to deal with possible problems or demands.



Jesús García of the PSUV and Janohi Rosas of the APR talk about Venezuela's upcoming regional elections and the policies they will pursue if elected. https://t.co/JMWGARyUV7 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) November 12, 2021

On Tuesday, Attorney General Tarek Saab also denounced the looting of public funds and national assets abroad by some U.S.-backed opposition politicians who do not abandon economic harassment and destabilizing actions against President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

"These politicians should stop promoting coercive measures against our country for the good of the Venezuelan people," Saab stressed and applauded that 66,000 opposition candidates currently compete for power in a democratic manner.

"This achievement is of utmost importance for our country's unity and stability," he insisted, adding that the priority of every political candidate must be to work for the citizenry.