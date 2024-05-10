Bogota Hosts Foro Gastronómico Alimentarte

More than 25 experts, including renowned chefs such as Anthony Vásquez, Floriano Pellegrino, Tomás Treschanski, Leonor Espinoza, and Álvaro Clavijo, among others, will participate in the Forum.

On 28 and 29 May 2024, in Bogota, the International Food Forum Alimentarte will be held. This event is an industry-leading platform and brings together leading national and international food leaders to explore crucial issues for the sector.

More than 25 experts, including renowned chefs such as Anthony Vásquez, Floriano Pellegrino, Tomás Treschanski, Leonor Espinoza, and Álvaro Clavijo, among others, will participate in the Forum.

Topics such as the gastronomic evolution of Latin America and social gastronomy will be addressed, with the presence of sommeliers, mixologists, room professionals and journalists.

The Forum will highlight the Caribbean region as a central theme, recognizing its importance as a culinary treasure that fuses diverse influences, ingredients and flavors.

This #Alimentarte Forum is organized by the Corazón Verde Foundation, supported by the Ministry of Commerce through Fontur. It will be held on May 28 and 29, 2024 at the Gimnasio Moderno Cultural Center in Bogotá, free admission with prior registration.

This #Alimentarte Forum is organized by the Corazón Verde Foundation, supported by @MincomercioCo through @fonturcol . It will be held on May 28 and 29, 2024 at the Gimnasio Moderno Cultural Center in Bogotá,

In addition, they will taste the emblematic dishes of this region reflect a unique cultural fusion, with the abundance of seafood and tropical fruits that add freshness and flavor, consolidating the Caribbean as a gastronomic epicenter in Colombia.