Bodies of Missionaries Killed in Haiti Are Repatriated

On Thursday, the government and the United States repatriated the bodies of the two of the American missionary couple David and Natalie Lloyd, killed last week by gang members in Haiti.

The bodies were transported on a commercial flight to Miami, Florida, which was the first commercial flight from the United States to Haiti for months when the country became isolated due to the growing wave of violence.

"I can confirm that the bodies have been repatriated and that they are already in the United States," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said at a press conference.

The Washington spokesman did not confirm if any deal was made with the gang members, but simply offered his condolences to the families and the deceased.

Official statement on behalf of the Baker/ Lloyd family:

05-30-24



This morning, the remains of Davy and Natalie Lloyd safely took off on a flight back to the United States- there will be a series of layovers, and they will safely reach Neosho, Missouri tomorrow afternoon.



It… — Ben Baker (@BenBakerMO) May 30, 2024

David and Natalie Floyd, son-in-law and daughter of US Congressman Ben Baker, worked for the NGO Missions in Haiti, which was founded in 2000 by David’s parents.

The couple, as well as a third person, were hiding while gang members shot at the orphanage where they were taking refuge, according to the humanitarian organization last week.

They and several volunteers from the orphanage were attacked and shot dead, injuring several residents of the building.