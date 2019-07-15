Blockade Forces Venezuelan Kids To Leave Argentinian Hospital

The Argentinian organization Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo condemned the conditions faced by Venezuelan children in the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, who they report are being affected by the U.S. blockade against Venezuela.

The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo organization issued a statement in which they expressed their concern and rejection at the fact that Venezuelan children are being forced out of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, as a consequence of the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan funds coming from the state oil company PDVSA and its subsidiary company Citgo. The blockade has seized Venezuelan funds and has made almost impossible for the government to cover the high cost of medical services outside the country.

For the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, the economic and commercial blockade “has an impact on the cease of these medical treatments, the expel of the relatives of the patients from the houses they were living on and the decision of kicking the Venezuelan kids out of the Italian hospital of Buenos Aires. All which implies a very serious risk to the health of these patients”.

For example, "Isabella, a 22 month old Venezuelan toddler, awaits a liver transplant in the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her condition is really fragile and it could get worse if the government of Venezuela can’t transfer the funds for her surgery and treatment", the Venezuelan NGO Fundalatin posted in its twitter account.

Isabella ya tiene 22 meses de nacida. Tiene complicaciones post-trasplante de hígado. Su condición es muy delicada y necesita seguir su tratamiento en Argentina, sin demoras. La persecución financiera contra Venezuela debe cesar.#ElBloqueoMata

The human rights organization Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo called on the Argentinian government and the hospital authorities to take actions so the patients can continue with their treatment, and they rejected the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela for considering they go against the human rights to health and life for the Venezuelan citizens.

The Venezuelan kids in the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires were part of a program funded by PDVSA-Citgo, that has benefited Venezuelan and other patients of different nationalities with cancer and several other chronic illness, that couldn’t afford to pay for a bone marrow transplant among other surgeries and treatments. The program also

“This program needs to continue with the labor of integrated health coverage that also allows Argentinians to access international medical attention. The program was one of the best examples of cooperation between two brother countries”, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo stated in their letter.