Black Woman Sworn in as Governor in Bermuda

Rena Lalgie, the first black governor and woman in the history of the Bermuda archipelago, was sworn in at Government House in Hamilton city.

After arriving from the UK on Sunday, she said it was a privilege to star her service as governor of Bermuda, a British overseas territory in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister David Burt, Chief Justice Narinder Hargun, and Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque attended the close-door ceremony. An official spokesperson said that the public ceremony to commemorate her arrival will take place next year when conditions are safe to do so.

Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman who will become Governor of the British Virgin Islands.

Bermuda recently introduced the Work from Bermuda Certificate aimed at attracting people to live for up to a year in Bermuda and either work or study remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. @Bermuda @cbbermuda #WorkfromBermuda #DigitalNomad #GlobalNomad https://t.co/mHP4gZzbsc pic.twitter.com/pVQw7C5hnw — Expat Exchange (@ExpatExchange) December 12, 2020

With an area of just over 50 square kilometers, Bermuda has over 71,000 inhabitants, 55 percent of whom are of African descent.

Its executive power is exercised by the British crown which delegates its powers to a governor who is proposed by the Government of London.

As of Tuesday morning, Bermuda had reported 456 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths.