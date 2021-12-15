Black Feminist Writer and Intellectual bell hooks Dies at 69

Black feminist author and intellectual bell hooks, whose pioneering work gained popularity during the racial justice protests that swept the United States after the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, according to her sisters.

Gloria Jean Watkins used the pen name bell hooks to honor her grandmother.

"The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister," sisters Gwenda Motley and Valeria Watkins said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The fourth of seven siblings, hooks was born in 1952 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She died at home, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 69.

According to her sisters, hooks published her first book of poems in 1978, and by the end of her life, she had written 40 books translated into 15 languages.

After studying and teaching at multiple universities, the intellectual returned to Kentucky to teach at Berea College, which established the bell hooks center as an inclusive space for historically underrepresented students in her honor.

Her writings on racism, feminism, gender and intersectional issues drew considerable attention during the historic 2020 protests.



This sad season of massive deaths is nearly killing me! From my precious Mom to five eulogies in one week, and now my very dear sister bell hooks! She was an intellectual giant, spiritual genius & freest of persons! We shall never forget her! pic.twitter.com/mq72kUQhml — Cornel West (@CornelWest) December 15, 2021

Her sisters wrote: "The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic and social activist."

Thousands of tributes to hooks flooded social media Wednesday.

"Devoured her work, taught her work and she taught me so much," Maya Harris, an activist, author and the sister of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote on Twitter. "An immeasurable legacy and teachings that will live on forever."

"She changed my life. Shaped me into who I am in so many ways," Melina Abdullah, professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, and one of the original Black Lives Matter organizers wrote. "Thank you, Sister, for your beautiful, powerful, life work and Spirit."

The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure, citing her family's statement.