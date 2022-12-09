Bird Flu Outbreak in LATAM Prompts FAO Into Action

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced Friday the activation of protocols for coordination and response to outbreaks of avian influenza in the region.

The international organization seeks to provide the affected countries with technical and logistical support to cope with the emergency. To this end, it has established contact with the official veterinary services and the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of these countries.

The UN agency is working with the governments of these nations to create plans for prevention, detection, and response to highly pathogenic avian influenza AH5N1.

FAO's Livestock, Animal Health and Biodiversity Officer, Andrés González, made an "appeal to the population to remain calm" in view of the avian influenza that has been affecting the region for at least a month "due to the beginning of bird migrations from North America to South America."

Avian influenza is a viral disease that affects domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, and quails, as well as wild birds. It causes high morbidity and mortality, and so far, has no specific treatment.

FAO said that at the moment, there is no scientific evidence that this disease can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of properly cooked poultry or eggs.

It has a serious negative impact on poultry production and international trade, affecting people's livelihoods and subsistence.