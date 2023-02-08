Biden's State of Union: Ukraine Has Become a Test For The US

The U.S. President explained that his country had to lead NATO member countries to build a global coalition against the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the "State of the Union" address amid an international context that places the United States on the verge of an economic recession, a possibility that will surely affect his re-election chances. Below are the highlights of his speech to Congress.

Tax equity returns to the scene.

During his speech, Biden again brought to light the issue of the "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax," which has been proposed as an option to achieve greater redistributive justice in a society where the gap between the richest and the poorest continues expanding.

"No billionaire should be paying a lower tax rate than a school teacher or firefighter," he said, recalling that the rich "will still make a considerable profit" even if the tax on corporate stock buybacks were quadrupled.

These statements occurred a week after a Gallup poll had shown that only 23 percent of citizens are satisfied with what is happening in the United States.

Restoring the Nation's soul.

For almost an hour and a quarter of speech, the U.S. President also called for collaboration between Democratic and Republican representatives in Congress to endorse laws that prohibit assault weapons, prevent police brutality, recognize abortion as a right for all women, and approve a comprehensive immigration reform.

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we cannot work together again. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Biden insisted.

Let’s ban United States troops (armed with assault weapons), bases and black sites from every nation in the planet. Finish the job. https://t.co/dGNIs52kcm pic.twitter.com/mJt20KRXou — Christian Nader (@ExoSapiens) February 8, 2023

Regarding the recession prompted by the pandemic, Biden praised that the U.S. is the only country that has always emerged stronger from the crisis. “That is what we are doing now,” he insisted, recalling that his administration managed to low inflation rates by 2.5 percent. He also defended economic nationalism and the "Buy American" act, which requires Federal agencies to procure domestic materials and products. “On my watch, American roads, bridges, and highways will be made with locally-produced products,” he stressed. “My vision for the U.S. has always been restoring the nation's soul. We have been sent here to finish this job. Let’s do it!,” Biden said upon repeating the latter phrase in about 12 moments of his speech.

Relations with China Regarding the tension in U.S. relations with China, Biden made clear that he will not apologize for investing to make America strong in industries that the Chinese government intends to dominate. "We are in the strongest position in decades to compete with China or any other country in the world. I pledge to work with China when this cooperation can benefit us. Let’s be clear: winning the competition with China should unite all of us,” he stated. The Ukrainian conflict “Investing in our alliances and working with our allies will allow us to protect our advanced technologies so that they are not used against us. Modernizing our military will allow us to safeguard stability and deter aggression,” the President stated, implicitly referring to the armed conflict in Ukraine. He considered that such a conflict tested the U.S., which he praised led and united the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries to build a global coalition against Russia. “America is united in our support for your country. We will stand with you as long as it takes,” Biden told the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova. The President, however, refused to refer to the amount of aid and the weaponry his country has provided to Kyiv.