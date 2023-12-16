Only 24% percent of citizens interviewed believe that President Biden is capable of uniting the nation.

According to the results of a National Poll made by Pew Research Center published thi Saturday, the popular approval of the president Joe Biden dawn to just 33%, the lowest in his presidential period.

This body assures that most Americans believe that the president has problems to solve immigration and economic problems. 64 percent of respondents say they disapprove of his administration, which has changed little in the last year.

Only 24% percent of citizens interviewed believe that President Biden is capable of uniting the nation. On the other hand, only 36 per cent believe that it is capable of solving economic problems and only 32 per cent estimate that it will find a solution to migration problems.

According to Sputnik news media compared to the results of a similar earlier survey conducted in mid-2023, Biden’s approval rating dropped by two points. And compared to data from October 2022, this index among Democrats fell 12 points and is "relatively low among most major demographic groups," the article explains.

About half of Republican voters (51%) say the campaign for the GOP nomination has been focused on the right issues, while 45% say it has not. Dive into our full report: https://t.co/ePKOG8knAf pic.twitter.com/yKRV58dCKO — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) December 16, 2023

By age range, the disapproval of the president is greater among adults aged 18 to 49 with 66 percent, while among those over 50 it is 62 percent.

The next elections in the United States are scheduled for November 2024. President Biden, 81, confirmed on his X account (formerly Twitter) that he will run for a second term.