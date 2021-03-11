    • Live
News > U.S.

Biden's Administration Won't Reach Out To Iran

    The U.S. and Iran's relations are at a standstill over their return to the nuclear deal. | Photo: Twitter/@womenncri

Published 11 March 2021
Opinion

Joe Biden's administration does not intend to promote any approach to Iran, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

RELATED:

Iran's Humanitarian Resources Remain Blocked in South Korea

"We will not offer any unilateral gestures or incentives to induce the Iranians to come to the table," the State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The announcement comes after the New York Times reports that conversations between both governments could start in the next weeks.

U.S. and Iran's relations are at a standstill over their return to the nuclear deal. In this regard, the U.S. official said Iran's return to the agreement is "insufficient."

"Insufficient, because we would then seek to lengthen and strengthen the terms of that deal, using it as a platform… to address these other areas of profound concern with Iran’s behavior in the region," Price explained.

