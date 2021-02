The Chinese president recalled that the "Taiwan question and issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc. are China's internal affairs and concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden talked via a phone call on Thursday, the first conversation between both mandataries since Biden took power.

"You have said that America can be defined in one word: Possibilities. We hope the possibilities will now point toward an improvement of China-U.S. relations," Jinping noticed.

On the other hand, Biden said he was "committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies," according to the White Huse.

The Chinese president recalled that the "Taiwan question and issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc., are China's internal affairs and concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the U.S. side should respect China's core interests and act prudently."