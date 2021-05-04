    • Live
Biden Wants To Meet Putin in Person

    The U.S. President will attend a Group of Seven summit in the U.K. from June 11 to 13 and then participate in a NATO summit on June 14. | Photo: Twitter/ @TeLoCuentoNews

Published 4 May 2021
Opinion

The approach would come after an escalation of tensions between both countries that started when Biden called Putin an Assasin earlier this year.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin personally during his trip to Europe in June.

RELATED:

Biden Rolls Back Some Trump's Sanctions on Venezuela

"That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden replied when asked by reporters about a potential encounter with Putin.

The approach would come after an escalation of tensions between both countries that started when Biden called Putin an Assasin earlier this year. However, during his last address to Congress last week, Biden said that he was not seeking an escalation of tensions with Russia, but Putin's actions "will have consequences."

The U.S. President will attend a Group of Seven summit in the U.K. from June 11 to 13 and then participate in a NATO summit on June 14. According to Reuters, there have been conversations between U.S. and Russia´s representatives, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
