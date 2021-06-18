Biden Wants JCPOA Revived Before New President Starts in August

Axios reported on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden wants the Iran nuclear agreement revived before a new president assumes power in six weeks, citing a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

The Axios report said that the Biden administration is concerned that it will become more difficult to terminate the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations before a new government assumes power in Tehran this August.

Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a close ally to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is reportedly the favorite to win the presidential election. That said, Iranians have guaranteed that negotiations would not be derailed whatever the outcome of the June 18 presidential election may be.

The report predicted that it might be possible that a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could be achieved within just a few weeks.

In @nytimes on @POTUS's diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions by resuming compliance w/the JCPOA. "We are hopeful that this will be very different than what transpired in 2015" with a new Israeli government that won't politicize the issue.https://t.co/wz77LmRrCM — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) June 15, 2021

The U.S. official cited in the report declined to reveal the most significant issues left to resolve in the ongoing Vienna nuclear talks but mentioned that there had been some progress made in determining U.S. sanctions relief and steps Iran needs to take to return to compliance.

The report said that the United States does not plan to engage in negotiations for months on end.