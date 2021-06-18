    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iran

Biden Wants JCPOA Revived Before New President Starts in August

  • The Biden administration may be reducing the number of anti-Iranian missile systems in the Middle East, as part of the new JCPOA deal with Iran!

    The Biden administration may be reducing the number of anti-Iranian missile systems in the Middle East, as part of the new JCPOA deal with Iran! | Photo: Twitter/@terror_alarm

Published 18 June 2021 (1 hours 26 minutes ago)
Opinion

Axios reported on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden wants the Iran nuclear agreement revived before a new president assumes power in six weeks, citing a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

The Axios report said that the Biden administration is concerned that it will become more difficult to terminate the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations before a new government assumes power in Tehran this August.

RELATED:

Meeting to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Begins in Vienna

Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a close ally to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is reportedly the favorite to win the presidential election. That said, Iranians have guaranteed that negotiations would not be derailed whatever the outcome of the June 18 presidential election may be.

The report predicted that it might be possible that a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could be achieved within just a few weeks.

The U.S. official cited in the report declined to reveal the most significant issues left to resolve in the ongoing Vienna nuclear talks but mentioned that there had been some progress made in determining U.S. sanctions relief and steps Iran needs to take to return to compliance.

The report said that the United States does not plan to engage in negotiations for months on end.

Tags

United States Iran JCPOA Presidential Elections International Diplomacy Nuclear Agreement

People

Ebrahim Raisi Joe Biden Ali Khamenei

Sputnik News
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.