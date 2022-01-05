Biden To Point Trump’s Responsibility for January 6 Events

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to give a speech that will note the "Singular Responsibility" of Former President Donald Trump in the events of last January 6.

"So just as you heard him say on January 6 of last year, I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw," said Psaki on Wednesday.

"He will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters," she stated during a press briefing.

Psaki noted the connection of Biden with the events of January 6 as a person who served in the US Senate for decades, which he will reflect on in his speech.

Psaki disclosed that the U.S. President is involved in writing the major speech he has ever given.

The events evidenced in the U.S. Capitol complex started with a group of Trump supporters, who assaulted the place, claiming that lawmakers who were verifying the presidential elections' results from several states that Trump claimed had committed fraud.

The events resulted in one civil protester being shot dead by Capitol police, one dead policeman and many injured.