Biden To Introduce Vaccine Mandate for Over 100 Million Workers

Joe Biden announced Thursday fresh mandates implicating two-thirds of American workers, who will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The president said about those who continued to refuse a jab as Delta cases surge: “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free.”

The mandate, which will affect 100 million workers, is set to require all employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or, if not, tested weekly. Business that do not comply may face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

The Biden administration also plans to require all workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement be vaccinated, a move which will affect more than 17 million healthcare workers.

He also urged large entertainment venues to require attendees show proof or vaccination or a negative test result.

Biden announced that more than 175 million people who are already fully vaccinated will have the opportunity to receive booster shots when the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant final approval.

