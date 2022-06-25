Biden Signs Gun Control Bill Into Law

"God willing, it will save many lives," said President Joe Biden as he signed into law the bipartisan federal handgun control bill.

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan federal handgun control bill. The legislation comes in the wake of a wave of gun violence that hit several US cities in recent weeks.

"Today we say 'It's more than enough.' It's a monumental day,'" Joe Biden said as he signed the document in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

The new Safer Communities Act will allocate $13 billion to combat gun control insecurity. It includes $750 million to help states implement and run red flag programs, as well as other crisis intervention programs, such as mental health courts, drug courts and veterans courts.

In addition, the legislation enhances background checks for firearms purchasers under the age of 21 and restricts firearms possession by convicted domestic abusers.

The new federal law will close some loopholes in gun laws, such as the "boyfriend loophole," and fund crisis intervention and "red flags" laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people that may be dangerous to themselves and to others.#GunControl #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/w2GyiCXKqm — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 25, 2022

The bill also directs federal officials to establish a Federal Information Center on Evidence-Based Practices in School Safety to identify and publish recommendations to improve school safety for use by educational agencies, law enforcement, health care professionals, and the general public.

The document was approved by the House with a margin of 234 in favor and 193 against. A total of 14 Republicans joined the Democrats in approving the bill.

The day before, the Senate passed the measure by a 65-33 vote, with 15 Republicans crossing party lines. Lawmakers began work on the long-awaited bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

Yet another shooting took place on a busy downtown street in the city of Philadelphia, state of Pennsylvania, leaving three people dead and 11 wounded.

So far this year, the US has experienced a wave of gun violence. On June 9, a man opened fire in a factory in the city of Smithburg (Maryland), leaving three people dead.

The Smithsburg shooting occurred less than a week after a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa (Oklahoma) in which four people were killed.

On May 15, five people were injured and one person died inside a church in Laguna Woods, California, the day after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people.