Biden Seeks Collaboration With Bolsonaro on Environmental Issues

The letter, dated February 26, said that Biden wants both governments to work on improving bilateral relations, according to Bolsonaro's office.

The office of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden proposing joint environmental measures ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference.

The letter, dated February 26, said that Biden wants both governments to work on improving bilateral relations, according to Bolsonaro's office.

1/A agenda Biden para o Brasil tem duas datas decisivas:

22 de abril – No Dia da Terra, Biden vai lançar as bases de um programa global para combater mudanças climáticas, convidando chefes de governo de vários para países num encontro via internet. Bolsonaro será convidado+ — thomas traumann (@traumann) February 18, 2021

"The Biden agenda for Brazil has two decisive dates: April 22 - On Earth Day, Biden will lay the foundations for a global program to combat climate change, inviting heads of government from various countries to an internet meeting. Bolsonaro will be invited."

However, according to Reuters, the office did not respond to comments on why it had waited three weeks to release the letter.

On April 22, Earth Day, Biden's administration will invite several heads of states, including Bolsonaro, to a virtual meeting to discuss climate change. Later, in November this year, the UN Climate Change Conference will occur in Glasgow, and deforestation in the Amazon will be one of the most important topics.