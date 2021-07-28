Biden Rejects Anti-Semitism Amid Swastika Scandal

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The fascism symbol was discovered on Monday night and according to the authorities it has been removed already.
U.S. President Joe Biden rejected anti-semitism after a swastika was found inside an elevator in the State Department building. This, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announced they would be launching an investigation.
"Let me be clear: Anti-Semitism has no place in the State Department, in my administration, or anywhere in the world. It's up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it," Biden said via Twitter.
